Direct-to-Consumer beauty brand MyGlamm announced an exclusive marketing collaboration as the official beauty partner for the upcoming Bollywood movie “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” starring Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi.

The flick is directed by filmmaker Karan Johar and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Dharma Productions.

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Glamm Brands, Good Glamm Group said, “We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ as their official makeup partner. Our collaboration with ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ perfectly aligns with MyGlamm’s #GlammUpLikeAStar vision and our commitment to providing exceptional beauty solutions that empower individuals to shine like the stars. We aspire to inspire fans and encourage all beauty enthusiasts to embrace their inner beauty and #GlammUpLikeRockyAurRani.”

The brand said its partnership with “Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani” will enable it to showcase its versatile and high-performance makeup products on the characters.

“At Dharma Productions, we believe in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to connect with audiences on a deep emotional level. ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is a labor of love, filled with passion and an incredible ensemble cast. We are delighted to partner with MyGlamm, as they share our vision of empowering individuals to express their unique beauty and through this we aim to enhance the visual experience and bring forth the essence of our characters,”added Apoorva Mehta, CEO - Dharma Productions.

Alongside the collaboration, the company has launched its signature campaign, #GlammUpLikeAStar, which encapsulates MyGlamm’s expertise in creating celebrity-inspired makeup looks. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release in cinemas on 28th July 2023, worldwide.

