MYK Laticrete, a player in the tile and stone installation product segment, has roped in cricketer MS Dhoni as its national brand ambassador.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, Murali Yadama, Managing Director, MYK Latricrete said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have an internationally-recognised and esteemed sportsperson such as MS Dhoni as part of MYK Laticrete family and we look forward to involving him in all our future engagements with the customers.’‘

“The company has a rich legacy in the construction and building material industry and they continue to set benchmarks in the industry with their innovative products made from cutting-edge technology,’‘ MS Dhoni said.

Plants to be operational by 2023

MYK Laticrete, which currently operates five manufacturing plants across the country, is planning to set up three more plants. ``We are planning to invest about ₹300 crore in the new plants in Indoor, Gujarat and West Bengal which are expected to be operational by December 2023,’‘ Yadama said.

The company’s product range includes tile adhesives, tile Grouts, stone care products and waterproofing. ``Our products have been successfully used in many demanding projects such as Statue of Unity, War Memorial, GMR Shamshabad airport, Bangalore T2 airport, Hyderabad metro, Hotel ITC Kohenur, Grand Hyatt Bolgatty, Kochi and many more,’‘ he added.