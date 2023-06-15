Mykare Health, a digital health start-up, has raised $2.01 million in a seed funding round.

The round saw participation from investors such as OnDeck ODX-US, Avaana Seed, Huddle, Endurance Capital, F Health, VeritasX, Stanford Angels, Phoenix Angels, Ajit Mohan (Founding CEO, Hotstar & Former MD, Meta India), Nitish Mittersain (Joint Managing Director, Nazara Technologies), Hari TN (Ex-BigBasket), Arjun Vaidya (Founder, Dr Vaidya’s), Sean (Hyunil) Sohn (CEO, Krafton), and Niraj Karia, amongst others.

The freshly raised capital will elevate the overall patient experience and bolstertalent acquisition efforts. In 2023, Mykare Health plans to double down on the cities of South India, with a vision to ensure the low and middle-income groups get better experience and transparency in healthcare, said the company.

Growth potential

Founding Partner Sanil Sachar said, “Mykare Health’s vision to standardise, streamline and optimise the existing healthcare infrastructure is truly transformative. Given its purpose-led proposition for the middle-income segment, and small and medium-sized hospitals, we hold a strong belief in its growth potential. By prioritising quality, accessibility, and transparency, Mykare Health is poised to penetrate the length and breadth of India and make an impact on a global level.”

Mykare Health helps patients and their families through an integrated ecosystem, taking care of every aspect, starting from selecting an appropriate facility and ensuring transparent pricing to managing paperwork, coordinating insurance, providing transportation services, facilitating communication with doctors to understand their procedures, coordinating hospital admission & discharge, and the post-care support.

The company also offers a proposition for small and medium-sized hospitals, with an aim to eliminate the underutilisation of their infrastructure and the skills of the doctors working in these facilities.