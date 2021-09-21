Mylab acquires majority stake in Sankritech

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Mylab Discovery Solutions has acquired majority stake in Sanskritech, which is the developer of a point of care testing system, Swayam.
As part of the deal, Mylab will acquire a majority stake in Sanskritech in all-cash deal. Sansktitech team will continue to operate as a separate entity under the aegis of Mylab. The investment is in line with Mylab’s vision of making diagnostics accessible to all. Mylab will establish point of care (POC) testing labs at doctor offices, nursing homes, community health centres, airports, etc. through lab partners to enable patients get test results faster, at a lower cost and without the need to wait for hours.
Swayam is portable diagnostic and tele-medicine point of care system which can be used to create a small lab anywhere. This will help people to test for a wide range of diseases within a few minutes. Patients can also consult doctors using telemedicine facility and start treatment instantly. Mylab will use its expertise in diagnostic solutions development, biosensors, robotics, liquid handling to further expand test menu and embed Artificial Intelligence which will facilitate faster reporting and consultation with doctor an even better experience.
Also read: India's Mylab to ramp up Covid-19 test production to 100 mln units per week
“During the second wave, we saw overburdening of our testing systems. It became evident that decentralized testing would significantly improve access and turnaround times. Point of care labs will be a game-changer in the diagnostics space. This acquisition will enable us to further strengthen our efforts to make point of care testing available everywhere in India including a remote village.” said Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director, Mylab.
Commenting on the acquisition, Pritam Kumawat, Founder of Sanskritech said, “Through our IoT based POC system, Swayam, we have been striving to leverage technology to create easy access to basic healthcare at an affordable cost. We look forward to working closely with Mylab to make point-of-care testing available across the country.”
Mylab plans to establish more than 1,000 POC systems in the next two years and start deployment of these systems with lab partners as early as November 2021. These POC systems will offer a comprehensive range of tests including, blood tests, disease tests, urine tests, height, weight, BMI, blood pressure checks and others.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...