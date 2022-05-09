Mylab appoints Rajesh Patel as Executive Director of in-vitro diagnostics business 

Biotechnology major Mylab Discovery Solutions on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Patel as the Executive Director of its in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) business.

In his role, Patel will spearhead the IVD testing equipment and reagent business by setting up production units, overseeing the related research and development and the launch of the products across the domestic and overseas markets.

Rajesh has over 30 years of deep and diverse experience in the area of sales, marketing and business development in various healthcare segments including pharmaceuticals, clinical research organisations, clinical trials and IVD/medical devices. Previously, he was working as the CEO of IVD business at Trivitron Healthcare.

On Rajesh’s appointment, Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director of Mylab, said, “I am delighted that Rajesh has joined us in this essential development phase of the company. His unparalleled industry and leadership experience in the field of diagnostics and the pharmaceutical industry will be very valuable to us and will help our IVD business to scale new heights.”

“I’m extremely excited to join the team at a key stage in the company’s growth and play a part in helping the company realise its significant potential. I believe routine and conventional diagnostics should be democratised and available to all at the highest quality and lowest cost with innovative technologies,” Rajesh Patel said.

Mylab has earmarked ₹100 crore for building the IVD business and aims to place its products in 1,000 labs within the first 6 months from the time of launch, and acquire a market share of 10 per cent by the end of 2024 with its reach to more than 20,000 labs.