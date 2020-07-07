Mylab launches machine to automate molecular diagnostic tests including those for Covid-19

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions on Tuesday said it has launched a machine to automate the manual processes of molecular diagnostic tests including RT-PCR tests for Covid-19.

The machine will be available for pre-ordering starting July 13, it added.

The company, however, did not disclose the cost of the machine.

Earlier in March, Mylab had received commercial approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its Covid-19 test kit, which it said was the first ‘Made in India’ kit to receive such an approval from the regulator.

Made in India kit

The machine to automate molecular diagnostic tests is a compact bench-top machine that will automate lab processes from sample handling to preparing RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) ready tubes. It is a cartridge-based machine and can test multiple samples at the same time, Mylab said in a statement.

The machine can be used for a wide range of RNA and DNA-based tests including Covid-19 RT-PCR tests.

The machine can take input of various sample types such as plasma, tissue, sputum and swab, it added.

“To make India self-reliant in advanced diagnostics, Compact XL is our most ambitious project to date. Compact XL will replace the need of 700 sq ft of clean room lab with a 4x3 benchtop machine and reduce the need of 3-4 expert technicians to just one, saving operational costs for labs,” Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.

This machine will ensure that DNA/RNA tests such as Covid-19 testing can be done without manual error, minimal supervision and reduced human effort, he added.

In April, Mylab had said that it had partnered with Serum India CEO Adar Poonawalla and AP Globale Chairman Abhijit Pawar to scale up the operations and escalate faster delivery of its Covid-19 testing kits.

According to Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, “scientific and technological breakthroughs are driving our fight against Covid-19. This revolutionary product, with multiple patents already filed, will be a giant leap in making testing accessible“.

It will eliminate traditional barriers to the adoption of molecular diagnostics at labs and address any potential demand-supply gaps of highly skilled technicians for testing, he added.

The machine can run 32 samples at a time which can be further increased when machines are connected in a network, Mylab said.

“The work at Mylab goes a long way in making diagnostics affordable and making India Atmanirbhar in testing. Compact XL is the next step in the same direction,” AP Globale Chairman Abhijeet Pawar said.