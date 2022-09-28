Diagnostics player Mylab Discovery Solutions on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘PathoDetect HPV Detection Test’, a real-time PCR-based screening solution to detect high-risk types of human papillomaviruses (HPV) in individuals.

Human papillomaviruses (HPV) is responsible for more than 95 per cent of cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer among women in India, with more than 1.2 lakh cervical cancer cases detected in India annually.

High-risk HPV strains

The company informed that the test has been approved by the regulator in India. The test detects and discriminates the presence of high-risk HPV strains including 16 and 18 which cause most of the cervical cancers.

Once tested positive (High Risk HPV) on cervical screening, the patient may be advised for further follow-up tests at shorter intervals.

A negative test for the high-risk HPV genotypes would mean a longer interval between the next screening test.

Mylab also plans to introduce an extension of this kit which can simultaneously detect up to 15 high-risk along with discrimination of HPV 16 and 18 covering more than 95 per cent cases of cervical cancers.

Timely intervention

Hasmukh Rawal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Mylab said, “Cervical cancer is preventable; hence, with effective screening, early diagnosis of HPV and timely intervention by Gynecologists, it can often be treated successfully. We are confident that our HPV Detection test will help to protect women from the potential harms of undetected and untreated cervical disease by effectively and accurately detecting the virus that causes nearly all cervical cancers.”

“In light of the recent efforts to eliminate cervical cancer, we hope that our test kit will play a vital role in helping to increase the accessibility of HPV testing in India, with the ultimate goal of preventing cervical cancer in all women”, he added.

The test allows high throughout testing that is accurate, automated, simple, and reliable with Mylab Compact platform series automations within 2 hours without any high-end infrastructure or technical expertise requirements.

Precancerous lesions

HPV DNA testing is a recommended approach for cervical cancer screening of women over 25 and for management of those with precancerous cervical lesions.

As per the cervical cancer screening guideline from the American Cancer Society, individuals with a cervix should initiate cervical cancer screening at age 25 and that primary HPV DNA testing every 5 years be the preferred method of testing through age 65.

HPV is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point in their lives, and some may be repeatedly infected. More than 90 per cent of the infected populations eventually clear the infection.