Mylab Discovery Solutions is set to participate in MEDICA 2022, the world’s largest medical trade fair and information and communication platform for the medical technology industry, to be held at Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 14 to 17, 2022.

Mylab will showcase its diagnostic technologies, products and solutions at the trade fair, which will draw exhibitors, experts, medical practitioners, and decision makers, as well as industry members from more than 50 countries.

“Mylab will demonstrate its expertise to help transform diagnostics through its market-leading, innovative solutions and its commitment to using the latest technologies to achieve maximum quality and efficiency. The company is committed to apply deep knowledge in science and technologies to create solutions that help resolve challenges in healthcare,” the company said in a press statement.

Medica is the world’s largest trade fair for medical technology, electromedical equipment, laboratory equipment, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals.

