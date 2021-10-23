Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram quits

The Chief Executive Officer of Myntra, Amar Nagaram, has quit his post according to an email sent by Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to employees late on Friday. Myntra is an online fashion retailer which is owned by Flipkart.

Nagaram had become the CEO of Myntra in January 2019 after the exit of his predecessor Ananth Narayanan. In an internal email to employees, Krishnamurthy said that ‘After nearly three years of leading Myntra, Amar has decided to leave the Flipkart Group to pursue his own venture.’

Also see: Myntra launches AI-powered Skincare Advisor in association with Revieve

However, to ensure a smooth transition, Nagaram will be associated with the group till December, the mail added. No successor has been named till now.