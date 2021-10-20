Myntra launches AI-powered Skincare Advisor in association with Revieve

Myntra has partnered with a digital brand experience company Revieve, to launch an AI-powered Digital Skincare Advisor.

This solution will provide Myntra shoppers with a personal guide to achieve personal skincare goals and receive handpicked routines that meet all their needs. To utilise the Digital Skincare Advisor, consumers take or upload a selfie and answer a few questions about their skin type and any personal skin concerns they would like to discuss with the Skincare Advisor on Myntra.

The service offers personalised product recommendations and skincare advice based on Revieve’s proprietary computer vision technology that analyses over 120 skin metrics. Crafted to provide a step-by-step overview of the user’s skincare journey, the solution enables one to achieve skin goals faster by automatically recommending matching products and treatments based on their goals and profile data, such as age, skin type and location.

Also read: Myntra expects to see 60% growth in sales this festival season

“At Myntra, we are highly committed to leveraging technology to create meaningful, hyper-personalized and innovative shopping experiences for our customers. We are certain that the Digital Skincare Advisor will establish our customer-connect and tech-prowess further by enabling objective AI-based product suggestions uniquely tailored to our customers’ personal needs. This partnership with Revieve will positively propel Myntra’s overall mission of consciously engaging consumers with customised tech-first experiences, especially in a post-pandemic world,” said Lalitha Ramani, Chief Product Officer, Myntra.

“Technologies like Revieve’s AI Skincare Advisor will soon become a standard in India, making it easy for consumers to assess their skincare needs from anywhere, anytime. We are thrilled to launch Revieve in a first of its kind partnership with Myntra, the foremost Indian e-commerce fashion, beauty and lifestyle player, enabling them to educate customers on their skin issues through our AI-powered product recommendations that fully understands the user’s concerns and replicates the in-store beauty advisor dialogue,” said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO, Revieve.

Myntra launched over 150 new brands in the last year, scaling its portfolio to host over 650 brands across diverse price ranges and segments, including Benefit Cosmetics, Smashbox, Bath and Body Works, MAC Cosmetics, Minimalist and Kora Organics, among others. With a steadily growing consumer base, Myntra Beauty showcased a significant growth on an average in the last quarter.

A part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 5,000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba, and many more, to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 27,000 pin codes across the country.