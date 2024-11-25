E-retailer Myntra has forayed into the quick delivery segment in select areas of Bengaluru.

The pilot project, ‘M-Now,’ is operational in a few pin codes in the city and offers a limited selection of products across all its selections, sources said.

Walmart-backed Myntra is currently testing the services before it launches out to additional locations, sources added.

“We have fulfilment centres in all the major hubs of the country and will roll it out after we see how it works in our pilot phase,” said Myntra spokesperson.

“At Myntra, we are always looking for ways to sharpen our customer proposition. We launched M-Express earlier, towards enhancing the customer-experience with regard to speed and have been experimenting with a pilot for faster delivery in a select pincodes. We will look at expanding it further based on the insights gained, before launching it formally,” the spokesperson added.

Segment entry

The entry of Myntra into the quick commerce segment is when major players—Flipkart, Amazon, and others— are also entering the sector.

Flipkart launched its quick service, Minutes, before the start of this year’s festive season sales during September-October and has since scaled the service in major cities. While Amazon is also launching its services soon as it looks to join the booming sector.

Tata-owned Big Basket has made a shift to the quick model, while Tata Digital, which runs Tata Neu, has also rolled out its own quick commerce service Neu Flash.

The sector has also seen a rise in capital as players are aggressively ramping up operations. Last week, Zepto raised another $350 million in funding, reported businessline. The company has also been aggressively spending on capex to open dark stores and go ahead of competitors.

Morgan Stanley in its report also said that they expect the quick commerce market size to overtake that of food delivery in 2026 in terms of gross order value (GOV).

“Given a larger addressable market, despite high competition, we see scope for each player to grow materially over the next 3-5 years,” the report said.

In a report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, Zomato-owned Blinkit is leading the market with a 46% share, followed by Lightspeed-backed Zepto at 29% and Swiggy Instamart at 24%.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit