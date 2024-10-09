Myntra registered 390 million customers during its festive season sale. The platform onboarded over 1.5 million new customers, with over 80 per cent coming from non-metros, it said in its statement.

The platform witnessed a monthly active user (MAU) count of 70 million users, along with 100 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in orders per minute at peak.

In addition, FWD, Myntra’s dedicated Gen-Z fashion destination, witnessed 2.5X growth over BAU(business as usual) in new customers joining the platform.

The categories that saw heightened demand included women’s ethnic wear, men’s occasion & casual wear, and sports footwear. Categories like beauty & personal care, watches and wearables and home furnishings clocked 1.5X growth in demand over the last BFF. Over 100 D2C brands, part of Myntra Rising Stars, experienced more than 100% YoY growth during this year’s BFF. The D2C Beauty and Personal Care segment launched a couple of months before the festive season is on a strong growth trajectory having clocked 110% growth over BAU.

In the festive season sale, the platform witnessed 9X growth in credit card payments over BAU, while its co-branded credit card with Kotak Mahindra Bank recorded 8X growth in transactions on the opening day, over last year. The Flipkart-owned marketplace also observed 4.5x growth for its EMI instruments over normal business.

Emerging as a popular GenZ fashion destination of the country, FWD by Myntra witnessed double the demand over BAU, led by men’s GenZ fashion which registered a ~3.4X growth over BAU.

Speaking about the successful completion of the event, Neha Wali, Senior Director, Revenue and Growth, Myntra, said, “This BFF, shoppers from all over the country thronged the Myntra platform to leverage the value-driven offers for buying millions of products across fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The 3X value constructs were a major pull for customers which made shopping even more rewarding. We expect the buoyant shopping sentiment to carry on in the weeks to come.”