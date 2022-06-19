Myntra’s EORS-16 sold 21 million products to 5 million shoppers

Myntra’s sixteenth edition of biannual sale, EORS (End of Reason Sale) saw about 21 million products being purchased by 5 million shoppers across the country.

The most popular categories that trended during EORS include women’s western wear, men’s casual wear, sportswear, and beauty and personal care. EORS-16 is said to have augmented the income of 21,000 Kirana partners by around 1.4X over their BAU (business as usual) earnings. Myntra created 27,500 third-party employment opportunities through its partners to cater to the demand.

Men’s T-shirts, shirts, women’s western casual tops and trendy kurtas were some of the most sought-after products. Beauty and Personal Care registered a 5X growth in demand over BAU during EORS-16. Luxury beauty segment brands — MAC, Dyson, Armani Beauty, GK Hair, Benefit Cosmetics, CK and Laneige — saw 5X growth in demand for the segment over BAU.

Interesting stats from Myntra’s EORS sale 17 sarees sold per second on an average Fastest delivery was within 4 hours of placing the order 8 million items delivered before the end of the event

Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra, said, “EORS-16 has taken forward the legacy of the flagship event, elevating the growth and scale of the brands by a few notches. In our endeavour to democratise fashion using technology, we are happy that this edition of India’s biggest fashion carnival has been able to serve 5 million people, the highest ever to shop during EORS thus far.”

Along with customers buying 50 lakh products in the first 24 hours, Myntra also recorded 50 per cent of new customers coming in from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns during the event.

Myntra’s extensive network of Kirana store partners (MENSA network) caters to over 19,000 pin codes, fulfilling 85 per cent of all deliveries. EORS also saw Myntra enable omnichannel integration for over 300 brands across over 3,800 stores. Among metros, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune have majorly contributed to the event, while Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow, and Indore, among others, led the demand in tier 2 and 3 regions, respectively.