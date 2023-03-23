Mystifly, a vertical SaaS and marketplace provider for the airline industry has raised Pre Series B funding of $8 million from CSVP (Cornerstone Venture Partners) along with earlier investments from RSI Fund I. LLC (a subsidiary of Recruit Co Ltd), Jenfi & Crusade Partners among others.

With this Pre-series B funding, Mystifly plans to extend the market reach of its SaaS products and services.

Founded in 2009, the Singapore-based vertical B2B SaaS player envisioned to bring a difference in the experience that its travel intermediary customers provide to their end travelers.

On a single platform, the company unifies airline offers, order management, and payments with multi-source shopping. For over 700 airlines, including 200 low-cost carriers, airlines moving into new distribution, and traditional full-service airlines, the company enables discovery of offers, ticket ordering, ancillary sales, post-booking services, and payments.

Rajeev Kumar, Founder, and CEO of Mystifly said, “We are excited to welcome CSVP as an investor alongside our earlier investor RSI, and Jenfi & Crusade Partners as we expand Mystifly’s reach. The pandemic has made us more resilient, and our investment in multi-source search, servicing, and payment platforms has resulted in a self-onboarding enterprise-level air travel platform for airlines and travel intermediaries.”

Kumar added, “We’ve rebuilt the digital plumbing lines for airlines & intermediaries, enabling them to adapt to today’s e-commerce world.”

The platform enables its B2B customers to offer personalised travel, changing the competitive parameters to way beyond price creating an industry-transforming air retailing experience to travelers. Shopping based on attributes helps airlines position themselves better and empowers customers to make more informed decisions.