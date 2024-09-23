Ki Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd, which operates India’s largest independent multi-brand car service network under the ‘myTVS’ brand and distributes automotive spare parts and accessories, has launched a pan-India ‘Mobility-as-a-Service’ (MaaS) platform for last-mile electric vehicle (EV) fleet operators.

This marks an important step as the company expands from personal mobility services to fleet mobility solutions.

The MaaS platform integrates the entire ecosystem, including OEMs, and offers a wide range of services for the EV fleet life cycle. These include leasing, fleet management, servicing, spare parts (with a digital catalogue of 1.8 lakh SKUs), charging solutions, telematics, roadside assistance, insurance, tyre management, and vehicle refurbishment, according to a statement.

Through strategic partnerships, including a new alliance with EV logistics company MoEVing, the MaaS platform will provide tailored solutions for quick-commerce businesses. As India’s quick-commerce sector grows and moves towards electrification to meet sustainability goals, the company’s platform offers plug-and-play solutions to speed up EV adoption and enhance performance, supporting the government’s green mobility efforts.

G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director of Ki Mobility, said the ‘MaaS’ platform is designed to meet the needs of both personal and fleet mobility customers, focusing on efficiency and sustainability.

As quick-commerce companies increasingly turn to electric vehicle fleets to reduce costs and meet their sustainability objectives, myTVS is well-positioned to support this transition. With over 1,000 outlets across India, myTVS is the only service network providing seamless nationwide support for fleet operators, he said.

Last-mile delivery market

A BCG report predicts that India’s last-mile delivery market, especially in food, grocery, and e-commerce, will grow at a 15-20 per cent CAGR over the next five years. EV adoption in last-mile fleets is expected to reach 20-30 per cent for two-, three-, and four-wheelers by 2025.

Raghavan also mentioned that myTVS serves over 1 million customers and aims to open 2,500 new outlets in the next two years, targeting a market share of 10-12 per cent.