myTVS launches ‘Life360’ digital platform for a range of services in aftermarket  

OUR BUREAU

Ki Mobility Solutions, India’s first full-stack O-to-O (online-to-offline) digital platform and part of TVS Automobile Solutions, which runs India’s largest independent integrated multi-brand car service under myTVS, has introduced a connected car platform - myTVS Life360 - for all the post-warranty passenger cars and SUVs of 4 meter and above.

This is for the first time in India that an aftermarket player offers a ‘Super app’ to passenger car customers who will be given access to end-to-end service requirements ranging from mechanical, collision and maintenance services, diagnostics, roadside assistance, accessories insurance, etc.for their vehicles.

“For the first time, the market will see a technology product converting car maintenance and repair into a life style product,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, Ki Mobility Solutions.

Reduce maintenance cost

Also for the first time, we have integrated telematics with artificial intelligence algorithms so that the customer can reduce the overall cost of maintenance through predictive maintenance and enhance the performance of the car including mileage by changing driving behaviours thereby increasing the quality and resale value of the car, he added.

The ‘myTVS Life360’ platform will seek to provide an entire range of services for the aftermarket with complete transparency and value for money to its customers.

Through this ‘Super app’ customers can avail an extensive and personalised experience and going forward the Super app will also act as a platform for used car sales along with leasing options. The services will be available based on a subscription model and it is priced at ₹4,999 for a three-year subscription, which will be available for customers from July 15, 2022.

“We hope to acquire about 50,000 subscriptions this fiscal,” said Raghavan.

The Super app is connected to a personalised device provided by myTVS and will enable safe, personalised experiences for the car owners, which includes driving behaviour, geo-fencing, personalised recommendation to improve mileage, engine performance and safety alarm and notification for the user. This also comes with a personalised travel map to give access to the myTVS network, fuel stations, nearest police stations, and hospitals, thereby making it a complete lifestyle product.

The annual revenue of Ki Mobility is estimated at ₹1,200 crore and it has been doubling the revenue every 12-24 months. myTVS is the largest auto after-market service brand with over 1,000 plus outlets across India. By March 2023, the network will increase to 1,500 plus, which will make it one of the top 3 leading service networks (including vehicle manufacturers) in the country.