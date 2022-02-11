hamburger

N Chandrasekaran reappointed as Tata Sons Executive Chairman

BL Mumbai Bureau | February 11 | Updated on: Feb 11, 2022
N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons

Ratan N Tata was a special invitee to the board meeting that approved the reappointment

The Board of Tata Sons has approved the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for another five years.

Ratan N Tata, who was a special invitee to this meeting, expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period.

“The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Mr. N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years,” said a press statement.

Chandrasekaran said, “It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase.”

Published on February 11, 2022
