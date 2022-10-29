N Srinath

N Srinath, who has been with the Tata Group for over 36 years, will retire on his superannuation.

During his tenure, the Tata Trusts have played a key role in their focus on the pandemic, including creating medical infrastructures such as hospital beds and oxygen capability in addition to the existing interventions in livelihoods, water and sanitation, education, cancer care and health.

Srinath has been with the Tata Group in many avatars, from the executive office of Ratan Tata to the CEO of the Tata Trusts. He has achieved many milestones along the way. Since joining Tata Administrative Services in 1986, Srinath has held leadership positions in different Tata Companies in the ICT sector. He has also served as the CEO/MD of Tata Internet Services, Tata Communications Limited (formerly VSNL) and Tata Teleservices Limited.

