NACL has appointed Ernst & Young as the investigation agency to conduct a forensic audit to investigate certain irregularities flagged by the statutory auditors with regard to receivables. “After getting their report, the company would reassess the situation to determine if further adjustments and disclosures are necessary,” the company said in a BSE filing.
It said that it would initiate appropriate legal actions against any employee(s) or third parties found to be involved in the irregularities.
The company said it made a provision in the books of account to account for potential losses and is evaluating evidence to determine the recoverability of affected receivables.
“Based on our findings of the irregularities and misconduct in business dealings, we have terminated the employee concerned,” it said.
The company filed a police complaint against the employee.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.