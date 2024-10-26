Chennai

Nadi Airtechnics Pvt Ltd, a prominent manufacturer and exporter of industrial fans, has enhanced its production capabilities with a ₹15 crore investment. The Chennai-headquartered company is also venturing into the carbon capture and hydrogen sectors, broadening its extensive portfolio of medium-sized, heavy-duty industrial fan applications.

The company’s manufacturing facility near Chennai has expanded by 40per cent, increasing its total space to 140,000 square feet. This expansion is expected to boost production capacity from 450 to 600-650 fans per month.

“With the additional space, we are streamlining our assembly, testing, and painting processes—areas that were previously bottlenecks. Each fan undergoes thorough testing for several hours to ensure reliability before leaving our factory. Our new paint shop, equipped with drying ovens, allows us to paint year-round, unaffected by monsoon conditions, enabling us to deliver products more efficiently,” said J B Kamdar, Chairman & Managing Director of Nadi Airtechnics Pvt Ltd.

As part of the expansion, the company is launching a new assembly line called “Pink Bay,” which will be managed entirely by specially trained women from the local community. “For the first time, women will be trained and employed on the shop floor, traditionally dominated by skilled male workers, to manufacture high-quality industrial fans for Indian and American railroads. Initially, 10 women will be deployed in the Pink Bay, with plans to increase that number to 30 over time,” he added.

The investment will also include the installation of 300 kilowatts of rooftop solar power to meet 50per cent of the company’s energy needs, with plans to increase this to 100per cent in the future. As a result of this expansion, the workforce is expected to grow from 210 to 300 employees.

Air capture

Aaron Saldanha, Chief Operating Officer of Nadi Airtechnics U.S. LLC, highlighted the company’s foray into emerging segments such as carbon capture and hydrogen technologies. “We have designed specialised fans for both sectors and supplied fans for the hydrogen segment. For carbon capture, we provide axial fans for direct air capture and centrifugal fans for point source capture, which are used in industries like cement, steel, and food processing. Essentially, wherever there’s a chimney or stack emitting fumes, our fans help pull those fumes into carbon capture systems, allowing cleaner air to be released,” he explained.

In addition to railways, Nadi Airtechnics serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, food and beverage, textiles, steel, and cement. The company also supplies high-quality fans for nuclear power plants, where reliability is paramount. Recently, Nadi provided post-accident hydrogen removal fans for nuclear power facilities, following the Fukushima disaster, which made the installation of such fans mandatory to prevent hydrogen build-up. Nadi is currently the only company in India approved to supply these fans, having already delivered 73 units, with more orders in the pipeline, Kamdar noted.

Last year, Nadi Airtechnics achieved a revenue of ₹120 crore and aims to reach ₹150 crore this year, with ambitious plans to hit ₹200 crore by 2027.