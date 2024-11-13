The National Aluminium Company (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, saw a five fold rise in net profit to ₹1,062 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago period was ₹206 crore.
Total income from operations for the period under review stood at ₹4,001 crore, up 32 per cent . Income in the year-ago period was ₹3,044 crore.
The company has also announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (80 per cent on the face value of ₹5 each) amounting to ₹734.65 crore for FY25.
Strong growth
In a statement to the bourses, CPSE said results during Q2 were driven “primarily by improvement in operational efficiency, higher aluminium prices coupled with positive domestic business environment”.
According to Sanjay Lohiya, CMD, NALCO, the company will look to explore new opportunities to enhance its market position.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.