The National Aluminium Company (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, saw a five fold rise in net profit to ₹1,062 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago period was ₹206 crore.

Total income from operations for the period under review stood at ₹4,001 crore, up 32 per cent . Income in the year-ago period was ₹3,044 crore.

The company has also announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (80 per cent on the face value of ₹5 each) amounting to ₹734.65 crore for FY25.

Strong growth

In a statement to the bourses, CPSE said results during Q2 were driven “primarily by improvement in operational efficiency, higher aluminium prices coupled with positive domestic business environment”.

According to Sanjay Lohiya, CMD, NALCO, the company will look to explore new opportunities to enhance its market position.

