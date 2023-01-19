Namasthe World on Wednesday said it plans to launch a range of toys including physical toys, digital content, edutainment centric games and casual games for kids. The newly formed Hyderabad-based children’s toy & gaming brand said it will focus on creating interesting and international standard IPs on different platforms of entertainment.

Its range includes plush toys, wooden toys, block puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, digital and mobile gaming, AI, AR/VR and animation content creation completing the ecosystem.

Hareesh Vasi Reddy, Business Head, Namasthe World said, “As a homegrown brand, our aim is to convey the idea that India is a multi-ethnic nation with a rich artistic heritage and multicultural talent. Our pricing has a wide range which will cater to various income groups”.

The brand has roped in Rowan and Hamleys as the official distribution partners. It aims to cater to a wide age group and aims to expand its reach not only in India but diaspora audiences in US, UK, Europe and UAE. “All the toys will be original and self-created characters and have a holistic approach to edutainment, creating a more immersive and interactive entertainment experience for children,” Reddy added.

The toy industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6 per cent to become an over $2.73 billion industry.

