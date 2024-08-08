Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai has taken charge as Director - Refinery of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) with immediate effect. A letter dated August 7, 2024 by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has appointed Pillai as Director – Refinery.

With over 30 years of experience, he has been closely associated with all the major milestones in MRPL’s growth and has worked in Production Planning, Process Engineering, Operations and Project departments, as well as in the Refinery Head Office in various capacities.

Pillai served as Group General Manager, Corporate Strategy, before he took over as Director - Refinery at MRPL.

A media statement said that he has a proven track record of leading high-value projects, including a $500 million investment portfolio during the phase-3 expansion of the refinery.

Pillai is a Chemical Engineer and graduated with First Rank from Government Engineering College, Thrissur, Calicut University. He has completed a Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Management from TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal.