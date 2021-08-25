Napino joins hands with Canadian firm Enedym for EV motor solution

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Auto components manufacturer Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd on Wednesday joined hands with Canada-based Enedym Inc for developing and manufacturing a complete motor solution for electric two-wheelers in India.
Enedym has patented Switched Reluctance Motors (SRM) technology that helps reduce 40 per cent of the cost of propulsion motors, with the help of its magnet-free technology, which would eliminate expensive permanent magnets and rare earth metals, which have a huge dependence on China.
The SRM technology would provide the right alternative to conventional motor technologies and cater to the two-wheeler power train, the company said in a statement.
“Zero emission mobility has become a global movement and this well-timed partnership has been signed to assist India’s transition to electric mobility. With Enedym as our partner, we are well-positioned to be a leading technology provider for system supplies of the eletric vehicle (EV) drive trains,” Naveen Kumar, Group Chief Executive Officer, Napino, said.
Napino Group is a tier -I supplier to customers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Suzuki, Ola Electric, Ampere and Ather, among others.
“This partnership is transformative and significant given it will provide a more stable and secure global manufacturing supply chain, combined with sustainable next generation motor technology and will also allow us to supply our next generation motor technology within a massive market and offer Indian based and global manufacturers a viable manufacturing alternative to China," Ali Emadi, Founder, President, and CEO of Enedym, said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...