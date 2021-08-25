Companies

Napino joins hands with Canadian firm Enedym for EV motor solution

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 25, 2021

Auto components manufacturer Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd on Wednesday joined hands with Canada-based Enedym Inc for developing and manufacturing a complete motor solution for electric two-wheelers in India.

Enedym has patented Switched Reluctance Motors (SRM) technology that helps reduce 40 per cent of the cost of propulsion motors, with the help of its magnet-free technology, which would eliminate expensive permanent magnets and rare earth metals, which have a huge dependence on China.

The SRM technology would provide the right alternative to conventional motor technologies and cater to the two-wheeler power train, the company said in a statement.

“Zero emission mobility has become a global movement and this well-timed partnership has been signed to assist India’s transition to electric mobility. With Enedym as our partner, we are well-positioned to be a leading technology provider for system supplies of the eletric vehicle (EV) drive trains,” Naveen Kumar, Group Chief Executive Officer, Napino, said.

Napino Group is a tier -I supplier to customers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Suzuki, Ola Electric, Ampere and Ather, among others.

“This partnership is transformative and significant given it will provide a more stable and secure global manufacturing supply chain, combined with sustainable next generation motor technology and will also allow us to supply our next generation motor technology within a massive market and offer Indian based and global manufacturers a viable manufacturing alternative to China," Ali Emadi, Founder, President, and CEO of Enedym, said.

Canada
automotive component
alliance and joint venture
