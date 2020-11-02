Narayana Hrudayalaya posts ₹3.42 cr loss in Q2 due to localised lockdowns

Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited impacted by localised Covid-19 lockdowns leading to low patient footfalls has posted ₹3.42 crore loss on a consolidated basis for the second quarter (Q2) of FY 2020-21 as against ₹45.36 crore profits recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s income is lower by 26.25 per cent to ₹611.14 crore as against ₹828.69 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the quarter stood at ₹0.17.

Commenting on the performance, Dr Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director and Group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, said “As expected, localized lockdowns affected patient footfalls leading to a rather gradual recovery for most part of the quarter gone by. However, we are encouraged by the momentum generated in September with monthly consolidated revenues reaching around 90 per cent of pre-covid (February 2020) levels.”

He further said “Flagship facilities across Bengaluru and Kolkata continued to remain impacted given their pre-eminence in the cardiac sciences based elective domain as well as a higher reliance on out-of-station domestic and international patients. However, units at Delhi NCR and hinterland regions continue to demonstrate robust traction. The facility at the Cayman Islands closed yet another quarter with the highest ever quarterly revenues.”

According to Rupert, Going forward, notwithstanding a fresh wave of the pandemic as is being witnessed across certain parts of the world. “As we progress towards normalcy with improving sentiments, we are expecting a faster recovery as patients’ mobility improves both at domestic and international fronts.”