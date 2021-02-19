Narayana Hrudayalaya to invest $100 m more in Cayman Islands

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Health City Cayman Islands Ltd (HCCI), a step-down subsidiary of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd running a hospital in the Cayman Islands, plans to expand to a new location in the Camana Bay Development area of Grand Cayman.
HCCI is currently offering tertiary healthcare services to medical tourists and Caymanians from its existing unit in East End, which is located about 30 km away from George Town.
“The expansion is estimated to cost $100 million, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. The funding is through internal accruals of HCCI and borrowing from banks and financial institutions,” the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.
It further said the new facility is to expand the scope of the superspecialty treatment options offered by HCCl's existing facility, and to offer medical services closer to the city centre.
The new hospital is expected to have 50 operating beds and the facility is planned on a 3-acre plot of land. The total construction and commissioning time is estimated at 24 months, with a radiotherapy centre expected to be commissioned in 12 months.
“The new facility will include an advanced cancer centre which will offer comprehensive oncology treatment including bone marrow transplant, CAR-T cell therapy, medical oncology, haemato oncology, surgical oncology and radiation oncology.
“The new facility shall also offer robotic surgery, a neonatal intensive care unit, emergency and critical care, as well as a fully equipped radiology department,” the company said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...