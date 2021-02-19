Narayana Hrudayalaya to invest $100 m more in Cayman Islands

Health City Cayman Islands Ltd (HCCI), a step-down subsidiary of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd running a hospital in the Cayman Islands, plans to expand to a new location in the Camana Bay Development area of Grand Cayman.

HCCI is currently offering tertiary healthcare services to medical tourists and Caymanians from its existing unit in East End, which is located about 30 km away from George Town.

“The expansion is estimated to cost $100 million, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. The funding is through internal accruals of HCCI and borrowing from banks and financial institutions,” the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

Central location

It further said the new facility is to expand the scope of the superspecialty treatment options offered by HCCl's existing facility, and to offer medical services closer to the city centre.

The new hospital is expected to have 50 operating beds and the facility is planned on a 3-acre plot of land. The total construction and commissioning time is estimated at 24 months, with a radiotherapy centre expected to be commissioned in 12 months.

“The new facility will include an advanced cancer centre which will offer comprehensive oncology treatment including bone marrow transplant, CAR-T cell therapy, medical oncology, haemato oncology, surgical oncology and radiation oncology.

“The new facility shall also offer robotic surgery, a neonatal intensive care unit, emergency and critical care, as well as a fully equipped radiology department,” the company said.