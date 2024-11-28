Nasscom has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Financial Centre, the global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region.
This strategic collaboration will provide opportunities for Nasscom member companies to actively engage in Dubai’s fintech and innovation ecosystem, fostering partnerships with organizations driving innovation in financial technology and related domains.
The MoU focuses on strategic cooperation between Nasscom and DIFC to facilitate the integration of Indian technology companies into DIFC’s ecosystem through a series of activities.
Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar emphasised that the partnership reflects Nasscom’s commitment to supporting Indian tech firms as they expand globally, enabling them to collaborate with innovators and industry leaders in Dubai.
More opportunities
“This partnership with DIFC underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering Indian technology companies as they expand their global footprint. Through this collaboration, Nasscom member companies gain access to Dubai’s dynamic FinTech ecosystem, opening up opportunities to engage with innovative organizations and network with industry leaders at the forefront of cutting-edge advancements,” said Nambiar
Commenting on the partnership, Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said, “DIFC is committed to nurturing a globally connected ecosystem where innovation thrives. Through this partnership with Nasscom, we aim to attract and engage Indian technology companies in our AI, FinTech and innovation community, fostering groundbreaking advancements that benefit the wider financial services industry.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.