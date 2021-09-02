Natco Pharma arm launches Lenalidomide in Canada

Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., a subsidiary of Natco Pharma Limited, has launched PrNat-Lenalidomide Capsules, the first generic alternative to Revlimid to be approved by Health Canada.

This is used in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma in patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant. PrNat-Lenalidomide is also indicated for treatment of transfusion-dependent anaemia.

“We have led the way for an accessible treatment option for multiple myeloma that may alleviate the financial burden for myeloma patients, as well as public and private payers,” said Glenn Ikeda,

CEO of Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. “Our team has been working diligently to improve the supply of accessible, high-quality medicines to Canadian patients. This launch represents an important milestone in Natco’s continued efforts to expand its product portfolio and is the result of considerable Canadian investment that will bring cost savings to healthcare at a critical time.”

Sales of oncology medicines have nearly tripled over the past decade with a shift towards higher-cost drugs. Multiple myeloma, commonly referred to as myeloma, is a cancer of plasma cells and the second most common form of blood cancer. Patients with this type of cancer may have low blood cell counts and immune problems giving them a higher chance for getting infections such as pneumonia. There is no cure for myeloma, however several types of treatments help control the disease.