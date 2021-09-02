Natco Pharma arm launches Lenalidomide in Canada

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., a subsidiary of Natco Pharma Limited, has launched PrNat-Lenalidomide Capsules, the first generic alternative to Revlimid to be approved by Health Canada.
This is used in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma in patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant. PrNat-Lenalidomide is also indicated for treatment of transfusion-dependent anaemia.
“We have led the way for an accessible treatment option for multiple myeloma that may alleviate the financial burden for myeloma patients, as well as public and private payers,” said Glenn Ikeda,
CEO of Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc. “Our team has been working diligently to improve the supply of accessible, high-quality medicines to Canadian patients. This launch represents an important milestone in Natco’s continued efforts to expand its product portfolio and is the result of considerable Canadian investment that will bring cost savings to healthcare at a critical time.”
Sales of oncology medicines have nearly tripled over the past decade with a shift towards higher-cost drugs. Multiple myeloma, commonly referred to as myeloma, is a cancer of plasma cells and the second most common form of blood cancer. Patients with this type of cancer may have low blood cell counts and immune problems giving them a higher chance for getting infections such as pneumonia. There is no cure for myeloma, however several types of treatments help control the disease.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...