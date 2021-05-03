Natco Pharma gets emergency nod for Baricitinib tablets to treat Covid-19

Natco Pharma Limited has received Emergency Use approval for Baricitinib tablets from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India.

Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir, is used for treatment of Covid-19 positive patients.

Hyderabad-based Natco will be requesting a Compulsory License based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the Pandemic.

The company is ready to launch the product this week, so as to make it available to suffering patients across India, the release added.