Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday said it has launched additional strengths for its generic lenalidomide capsules used in the treatment of multiple myeloma, in the US.

The company has launched 2.5 mg, and 20 mg strengths of the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"With this launch the companies (have) made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the US market," it added.

Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma, the filing said.