Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday said it has launched additional strengths for its generic lenalidomide capsules used in the treatment of multiple myeloma, in the US.
The company has launched 2.5 mg, and 20 mg strengths of the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Also read: Natco Pharma board okays ₹210-cr buyback offer
"With this launch the companies (have) made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the US market," it added.
Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma, the filing said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.