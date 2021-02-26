Natco Pharma launches epilepsy drug

Natco Pharma Limited has launched Brivaracetam tablets under brand Brecita in the domestic market.

Brivaracetam is for the treatment of epilepsy. Brivaracetam is developed by UCB Pharma and currently marketed in India by Dr Reddy’s under the brand name Briviact.

Hyderabad-based Natco’s Brecita tablets will be available in two strengths of 50mg and 100mg at significantly lower MRP prices of ₹25 and ₹35 per tablet respectively, according to a release.

Epilepsy patients in India are estimated to be between 5-10 million.