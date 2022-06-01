Natco Pharma launches first generic of Nexavar in the US

The product will be launched by Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma’s commercial partner, Viatris

Natco Pharma has announced the launch of the first generic version of Nexavar (Sorafenib) tablets in the US market on Wednesday.

The product will be launched by Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma’s commercial partner, Viatris, a global pharmaceutical company.

Sorafenib is prescribed for the treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma (DTC).

Nexavar registered sales of $ 69.7 million for the year ending December 2021 as per industry sales data. Nexavar is a registered trademark of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc, according to a release.