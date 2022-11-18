Natco Pharma is looking at multiple acquisitions and launch of new products to boost its domestic business.

“We are looking at multiple acquisitions and have been able to find something. We’re hoping to close a transaction in the next few months. This, I think will drive the growth of the domestic business,” Rajeev Nannapaneni, Director & Chief Executive Officer, Natco Pharma said.

The Hyderabad-based company said that it is looking at candidates with a ticket size of around ₹100-150 crore worth of sales.

According to Nannapaneni, domestic business would drive the earnings in the near-term for the drug maker.

Our team is also working on some export registrations. As registrations outside India will take time, our growth will be driven by domestic market in the near-term, he said.

Natco had recorded a consolidated total revenue of ₹452 crore for the second quarter of FY23 against ₹415 crore for the same period last year, registering nearly 9 per cent growth.

The net profit for the period on a consolidated basis was ₹57 crore against ₹65 crore in the same period last year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit