Natco Pharma Q3 net down 39% at ₹63 crore

Natco Pharma Ltd said consolidated net profit had declined 39.4 per cent at ₹63.40 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 against ₹104 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company declined 24.7 per cent at ₹386 crore compared to ₹513 crore in the same period last year.

“The decline in revenue and profits was due to lower sales in domestic oncology and weak realisation of profits from Oseltamivir in the USA,” the company said in a release issued on Thursday.

The board of directors has recommended a third interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share of face value ₹2 each.