Natco Pharma Q3 net down 39% at ₹63 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Natco Pharma Ltd said consolidated net profit had declined 39.4 per cent at ₹63.40 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 against ₹104 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company declined 24.7 per cent at ₹386 crore compared to ₹513 crore in the same period last year.
Also read: Natco Pharma expects agri business to be key growth lever
“The decline in revenue and profits was due to lower sales in domestic oncology and weak realisation of profits from Oseltamivir in the USA,” the company said in a release issued on Thursday.
The board of directors has recommended a third interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share of face value ₹2 each.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...