Natco Pharma settles dispute with Celgene in Canada

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 10, 2020 Published on July 10, 2020

Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., Canada, a subsidiary of Natco Pharma Ltd, has entered into a settlement agreement with Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) for the product Lenalidomide capsules in Canada.

“The terms of the agreement are confidential as per the agreement,” the Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma said in a release issued on Friday.

Natco’s scrip trading at ₹676.75 on the BSE on Friday, almost flat over the previous close.

