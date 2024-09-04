Natco Pharma’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., invested $8 million in the US-based biotechnology company, eGenesis, Inc.
“We are excited to get involved with eGenesis, Inc. with respect to their pioneering work in xenotransplantation. We agree with the vision of eGenesis that xenotransplantation technology has the potential to end the global transplant shortage and transforming the treatment of organ failure by eliminating waitlist mortality,” Rajeev Nannapaneni, Vice-Chairman and CEO, Natco Pharma, said in a release.
“We are thrilled to welcome Natco as an investor. Their support will be used in advancing our research and bringing our innovative therapies to market,” said Mike Curtis, CEO of eGenesis
In March 2024, eGenesis announced the world’s first porcine kidney transplant in a living patient. The transplant was authorised by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the Expanded Access pathway.
genome engineering
eGenesis is pioneering a genome engineering-based approach in the development of safe and effective transplantable organs to end the global organ shortage and transform the treatment of organ failure.
The eGenesis Genome Engineering and Production (EGEN) Platform is the only technology of its kind to comprehensively address cross-species molecular incompatibilities and viral risk via genetic engineering to improve the lives of patients in need of a transplant.
Cambridge-based eGenesis is focused on using its multiplex gene editing and genome engineering platform to transform solid organ and therapeutic cell transplantation for the treatment of serious diseases.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.