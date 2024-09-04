Natco Pharma’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., invested $8 million in the US-based biotechnology company, eGenesis, Inc.

“We are excited to get involved with eGenesis, Inc. with respect to their pioneering work in xenotransplantation. We agree with the vision of eGenesis that xenotransplantation technology has the potential to end the global transplant shortage and transforming the treatment of organ failure by eliminating waitlist mortality,” Rajeev Nannapaneni, Vice-Chairman and CEO, Natco Pharma, said in a release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Natco as an investor. Their support will be used in advancing our research and bringing our innovative therapies to market,” said Mike Curtis, CEO of eGenesis

In March 2024, eGenesis announced the world’s first porcine kidney transplant in a living patient. The transplant was authorised by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the Expanded Access pathway.

genome engineering

eGenesis is pioneering a genome engineering-based approach in the development of safe and effective transplantable organs to end the global organ shortage and transform the treatment of organ failure.

The eGenesis Genome Engineering and Production (EGEN) Platform is the only technology of its kind to comprehensively address cross-species molecular incompatibilities and viral risk via genetic engineering to improve the lives of patients in need of a transplant.

Cambridge-based eGenesis is focused on using its multiplex gene editing and genome engineering platform to transform solid organ and therapeutic cell transplantation for the treatment of serious diseases.