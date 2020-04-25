Natilvelead invests Rs 1.2 crore in dairy products company

Native Angels Network, the angel investment arm of Nativelead, has invested ₹1.2 crore in UzhavarBumi Agro Products Pvt Ltd, based in Madurantakam, about 75 km south of Chennai.

The investors who have participated in this round are from Madurai, Karur, Chennai, Coimbatore and Tuticorin.

UzhavarBumi works directly with farmers and agroworkers, to bring fresh milk to consumers’ tables without chemical interference, according to a press release from Nativelead.

Founded in 2017, the start-up aims to establish direct trade between local farmers and consumers. Its offerings include fresh milk (delivered within 12 hours of sourcing), ghee and paneer.

Twin objectives

According to Vetrivel Palani, co-founder of UzhavarBumi, a former IT sector employee, the idea behind the venture was the notion that organic and fresh produce should be commodities that are available for all, regardless of their socio-economic status.

Vetrivel and his friends realised that adulteration in the dairy industry was abundant. That was the reason for founding UzhavarBumi.

The company has been working directly with individual farmers and cattle owners to source fresh milk which is transported to their facility in Madurantakam. The milk is then chilled in sterilised conditions, and bottled in eco-friendly glass bottles. The bottled milk is distributed to consumers within 12 hours.

The company now sells 4,000 bottles a day, with the milk priced at ₹60 a litre.

Sankar Kanagasabai, the lead investor, is helping the company adopt global best practices.