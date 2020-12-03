Companies

Nava Bharat Ventures in pact with Tata Steel for smelting capacity

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 03, 2020 Published on December 03, 2020

Nava Bharat Ventures Limited has entered into an agreement with Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML), wholly-owned subsidiary of TATA Steel Limited (TSL), with which similar arrangement subsisted, for conversion of high carbon ferro chrome.

The duration of the conversion agreement with TSML is from December 1, 2020 to March 31, 2025.

The agreement postulates that the entire smelting capacity of the Odisha plant is dedicated to TSML to produce up to 70,000 tonnes of high carbon ferro chrome per annum. Thereby, the arrangement should provide long-term operational stability for the ferro alloy plant and associated captive power plant at Odisha, the company informed BSE in a regulatory filing.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 03, 2020
Tata Steel Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.