New Delhi, March 30

The University of Texas at Dallas has conferred Indian industrialist Naveen Jindal with a lifetime achievement award for his accomplishments in industry, politics and education.

An alumnus of the University of Texas at Dallas’ 1992 batch, Jindal received the award in a ceremony held there on March 25.

Jindal is the second person to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Texas at Dallas after noted Nobel Laureate Aziz Sancar.

This is the highest award that the University of Texas, Dallas bestows on alumni to recognise a graduate whose contributions have bettered society.

