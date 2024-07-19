The Naveen Jindal Group has initiated a probe against Dinesh Kumar Sarogi, the CEO of Vulcan Green Steel, a promoter -entity, following harassment allegations.

In a social media post, a woman alleged that she was harassed by her co-passenger while travelling to Abu Dhabi from Kolkata. She identified her co-passenger as Dinesh Kumar Sarogi and tagged BJP MP and JSPL founder Naveen Jindal, apprising him of the incident. The complainant has detailed the incident in a series of posts on X.

Sarogi, formerly the ED and Angul-unit head of JSPL, one of India’s leading steel-makers, is now the CEO of Vulcan Green Steel, an Oman-based entity.

“A probe has been ordered and the ethics committee is looking into it. Strict action, including sacking, would be taken, if found guilty,” a person close to the development said.

In a social media post, Jindal assured the complainant that his company would “immediately investigate the matter” and “thereafter strictest and necessary action will be taken.”

“....I want you to know that we have a zero tolerance policy for such matters. I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter and thereafter strictest and necessary action will be taken,” Jindal wrote.