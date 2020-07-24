Navigant India renamed Guidehouse India

Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram-based Navigant India has been renamed Guidehouse India, following the acquisition of Navigant India’s parent company Navigant Consulting Inc by Washington, US-based Guidehouse.

Guidehouse is a portfolio company of Veritas Capital and a leading provider of management consulting services to government clients. In India, Guidehouse is based out of four modern facilities in Technopark and was operating as Navigant BPM since the acquisition was formalised.

With effect from July 17, 2020, the company has been renamed Guidehouse following approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The acquisition has expanded Guidehouse’s reach into complimentary commercial market segments and new global regions served till now by Navigant India.

The combined new entity is operating globally under the name Guidehouse, with Scott McIntyre as CEO.

The acquisition of Navigant India has created a unique management consultancy firm with enhanced scale in both the regulated commercial markets as well as with public sector entities.

Guidehouse is a global organisation with more than 8,000 employees in over 50 offices worldwide. Post-acquisition, it has consolidated its industry expertise, solutions and products that support clients within highly-regulated industries ranging from healthcare, financial services, energy, and national security to aerospace and defense. Guidehouse India currently has 2,500 employees across its various facilities.