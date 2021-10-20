Companies

Navnit Nakra to head OnePlus India operations

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 20, 2021

Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of OnePlus India region

Since last year, the company has been actively investing in its India workforce

OnePlus, has announced the appointment of Navnit Nakra, as its India CEO and Head of the OnePlus India region.

Nakra’s journey with OnePlus India began in February 2020 as the Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, wherein he drove the corporate strategy plans as well as key strategic partnerships that are vital to the India business. He also went on to oversee the sales operations of the company in the region, taking on the additional role of the Head of India Sales over the past year.

Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus and Chief Product Officer of OPPO, said, “Navnit has successfully led the strategy and sales operations at OnePlus India, and our team has gained immense growth under his leadership. India continues to be an important market for OnePlus, and we continue to focus on the community’s needs as we work towards building a newer, more innovative ecosystem of products and services.”

Since last year, OnePlus has been actively investing in its India workforce with recent appointments and hiring of several senior leaders across marketing, strategy, government relations and human resources, as well as offline and online sales divisions.

Published on October 20, 2021

