Navy Day: Rolls Royce reiterates commitment to serve the forces

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
On Navy Day 2021, Rolls-Royce reiterated its commitment to serve the forces.
As the Indian Navy commemorates its successful ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 War by marking the Navy Day, Rolls-Royce saluted the brave officers of the Indian Navy for their valour and spirit and for their selfless service in securing the marine borders of the country.
The company in a press statement said that it was proud to be a strong partner in the mission readiness of the Indian Navy as well as Coast Guard providing advanced power solutions and propulsion systems.
Kishore Jayaraman, President, India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce said, “On Navy Day, we at Rolls-Royce humbly recommit ourselves to serving the present and future mission capabilities of the Navy. Rolls-Royce shares a strong legacy of partnership with the Indian armed forces, and we are well-positioned to partner the Navy’s modernisation and self-reliance vision of building a future-ready fleet," as quoted by media reports.
Rolls-Royce has over 80 years of naval propulsion experience.
The marine propulsion manufacturer in October had said that it was keen to partner the Indian Navy’s electrification journey for its ‘Fleet of the Future’ warships, with end-to-end solutions.
In India, several vessels of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard are powered by Rolls-Royce’s MTU brand of engines.
The MTU Series 4000 engines for naval vessels are assembled in Ranchi, in partnership with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.
“Rolls-Royce offers the right mix of products, experience, and capabilities to design, build, deliver, and support customised naval systems and solutions for both hybrid and all-electric naval vessels,” Jayaraman added.
The company has invested in building engineering and supply chain capabilities in India over the years. It has also signed an MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in 2021 to provide packaging, installation, marketing, and services support for the MT30.
Being a key member of the Power and Propulsion Sub-Alliance, Rolls-Royce was also responsible for the design, procurement, manufacture, integration, test and delivery of the Queen Elizabeth Carrier ships’ power and propulsion system, which includes the mighty MT30 marine gas turbine and a low voltage electrical distribution system.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...