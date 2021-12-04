Navy Day: Rolls Royce reiterates commitment to serve the forces

On Navy Day 2021, Rolls-Royce reiterated its commitment to serve the forces.

As the Indian Navy commemorates its successful ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 War by marking the Navy Day, Rolls-Royce saluted the brave officers of the Indian Navy for their valour and spirit and for their selfless service in securing the marine borders of the country.

The company in a press statement said that it was proud to be a strong partner in the mission readiness of the Indian Navy as well as Coast Guard providing advanced power solutions and propulsion systems.

Kishore Jayaraman, President, India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce said, “On Navy Day, we at Rolls-Royce humbly recommit ourselves to serving the present and future mission capabilities of the Navy. Rolls-Royce shares a strong legacy of partnership with the Indian armed forces, and we are well-positioned to partner the Navy’s modernisation and self-reliance vision of building a future-ready fleet," as quoted by media reports.

Rolls-Royce has over 80 years of naval propulsion experience.

The marine propulsion manufacturer in October had said that it was keen to partner the Indian Navy’s electrification journey for its ‘Fleet of the Future’ warships, with end-to-end solutions.

In India, several vessels of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard are powered by Rolls-Royce’s MTU brand of engines.

The MTU Series 4000 engines for naval vessels are assembled in Ranchi, in partnership with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

“Rolls-Royce offers the right mix of products, experience, and capabilities to design, build, deliver, and support customised naval systems and solutions for both hybrid and all-electric naval vessels,” Jayaraman added.

Investments

The company has invested in building engineering and supply chain capabilities in India over the years. It has also signed an MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in 2021 to provide packaging, installation, marketing, and services support for the MT30.

Being a key member of the Power and Propulsion Sub-Alliance, Rolls-Royce was also responsible for the design, procurement, manufacture, integration, test and delivery of the Queen Elizabeth Carrier ships’ power and propulsion system, which includes the mighty MT30 marine gas turbine and a low voltage electrical distribution system.