Nayara Energy, private fuel retailer, posted a 14.3 per cent rise in fuel sales for the second quarter of the 2024 calendar year, while exports dropped as the firm met rising local demand for fuel.

“In the April-June quarter, Nayara sold 75 per cent of all diesel it produced at its Vadinar oil refinery in Gujarat in the local market and 60 per cent of its petrol production locally,” Nayara said.

Over the past few years, Nayara Energy has steadily built its domestic business while expanding its fuel retailing network to underserved markets that uphold the potential to fuel India's growth.

Retail diesel sales rose 14 per cent to 2.08 million tonne (MT) in April-June from 1.82 MT a year back, while institutional business' year-on-year growth was 23 per cent, Nayara said.

Similarly, retail petrol sales grew 14.7 per cent to 0.916 MT in the second quarter compared to 0.809 MT a year back.

The firm said over the last few years, it has strategically expanded its network, with almost 35 per cent of its fuel stations situated in Tier 3, 4 and 5 towns, enabling mobility and spurring commerce.

"Nayara Energy's positive sales momentum is the reflection of its growing presence through the strategic expansion of our fuel retail network," it said.

After fulfilling domestic demand, surplus products were exported by Nayara Energy - about 1.36 MT (28 per cent of total sales), including jet fuel, diesel and others, during April-June 2024.

Given the robust demand in the Indian market, petrol export sales have decreased from 36 per cent of total petrol sales in April-June 2023 to 21 per cent in April-June 2024.

Nayara exported 1.36 MT of fuel in April-June this year, of which 0.65 MT was diesel. Its natural export markets are in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

“Over the past five years, diesel export sales to the EU as a percentage of total diesel exports are minuscule,” Nayara said.

According to the Oil Ministry data, automotive fuels (petrol and diesel) during April-June 2024 recorded a volume of 34.36 million tonnes with a growth rate of 3.1 per cent compared to the volume of 33.32 million tonnes during the same period of the previous year. This growth was led by a 7.1 per cent rise in petrol and 1.6 per cent in HSD consumption.

Nayara Energy CEO Alessandro des Dorides said, "With almost 35 per cent of our retail outlets being in rural areas, we believe in playing a vital role in enhancing mobility and linking new urban centres that are spurring commerce".

"The steadily rising share of our products being sold in domestic markets and the year-on-year growth of our institutional business reaffirms Nayara Energy's commitment towards being a strong energy partner for our nation."

India is short in production of crude oil (raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel), but it has surplus refining capacity, which leads to the export of petroleum products like diesel. Against the consumption of 233.3 MT, petroleum product production was 276.1 MT in 2023-24, Oil Ministry data showed.

