NCC bags 15 new orders worth ₹8,980 cr in December 2020

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 01, 2021 Published on January 01, 2021

NCC Limited, the Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company, has received fifteen new orders totalling to ₹8,980 crore (exclusive of GST) in December 2020.

These orders, according to AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director of NCC, have been received from Central, State government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

Published on January 01, 2021
