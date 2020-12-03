Companies

NCC bags new orders worth ₹3,905 cr in November

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 03, 2020 Published on December 03, 2020

NCC Limited has received four new orders totalling ₹3,905 crore (exclusive of GST) in November 2020.

Out of this, one order of ₹848 crore pertains to water division and balance totalling ₹3,057 crore relate to building division. These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the Hyderabad-based construction company said in a statement.

More
NCC posts lower net profit of ₹58 crore in Q2
 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 03, 2020
new business
NCC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.