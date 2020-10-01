NCC bags orders worth ₹1,414 crore in September

Hyderabad-based construction company NCC Ltd has received six new orders totalling ₹1,414 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of September 2020. Out of this, four orders of ₹896 crore pertain to the Building Division and the balance two orders of ₹518 crore relate to the Irrigation Division. These orders were received from Central/State government agencies and do not include any internal orders, according to a statement from AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director of NCC.

