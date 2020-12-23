NCC Board to consider issue of warrants

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
NCC Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited) has said that the company’s Board of Directors will meet on December 30, 2020 to finalise the company’s results and to consider and approve, among others, a proposal to issue warrants to the promoters / promoter group on preferential basis.
ln this connection, in compliance with SEBI norms, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed for directors, promoters, other designated persons, and immediate relatives of designated persons covered under the said code from December 23, 2020 to December 31, 2020 (both days inclusive).
Further, the trading window shall continue to remain closed from January 1, 2021 till the end of 48 hours after declaration of the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the company for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020, the company informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.
The equity shares of the Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company were trading at ₹56.10, up ₹4.80 (up 9.36 per cent) on the BSE in morning trade.
