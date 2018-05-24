NCC Ltd standalone net up 61% at Rs 103 cr in Q4

NCC Ltd has registered a profit of Rs 102.71 crore on a standalone basis in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018, up 61 per cent, as against a profit of Rs 63.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The Hyderabad-based construction-cum-infrastructure player achieved a turnover of Rs 2,419 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,186 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company has reported a profit of Rs 286.80 crore and a turnover of Rs 7,675 crore for the financial year 2017-18, as against a profit of Rs 225.50 crore and turnover of Rs 8,032 crore in the previous year.

Consolidated

NCC Ltd achieved a profit of Rs 168.63 crore and turnover of Rs 8,492 crore for the year ended March 31, 2018 as against a profit of Rs 31.68 crore and turnover of Rs 9,204 crore in the previous fiscal. The company has reported an EPS of Rs 2.99 for FY 2018 as against Rs 0.57 in the previous year.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has recommended equity dividend of 50 per cent (Rs 1 per share of Rs 2 each). During the year, the standalone company secured orders of Rs 23,266 crore and the order book of the holding company was up at Rs 30,026 crore as of March 2018, a growth of 95 per cent over the previous year’s order book, A Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCC Ltd, said in a statement. The subsidiaries’ order book stands at Rs 2,507 crore.

Considering the substantial order booking that took place in 2017-18, the company has targeted to achieve 45 per cent growth in top-line for the year 2018-19 from Rs 7560 crore to Rs 11000 crore and targeting new orders accretion of Rs 14000 crore in FY 2019.

The board approved issue of convertible warrants up to an amount of Rs 110 crore to AVSR Holdings, which is one of the promoters of the company.