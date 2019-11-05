NCC posts lower net of Rs 80 cr in Q2

NCC Limited has posted a lower profit of Rs 80.04 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 as against a profit of Rs 125.65 crore for the corresponding quarter on a standalone basis.

The Hyderabad based construction major registered a steep fall in total income at Rs 1,802.32 crore (including other income) for the second quarter as against Rs 3,137.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The EPS for second quarter was Rs 1.34 as against Rs 2.09 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On consolidation basis, the company posted a profit of Rs 78.78 crore (Rs 122.55 crore) and a turnover of Rs 1,998.25 crore (Rs 3,261.93 crore) for the second quarter.

For six months ended September 30, 2019, the company posted a profit of Rs 151.05 crore and a turnover of Rs 4,369.76 crore as against a profit of Rs 224.71 crore and turnover of Rs 5,792.74 crore respectively in the corresponding six months of the previous year.

In the second quarter of the current year, the company secured orders worth Rs 1,518 crore taking the total order book to Rs 33,173 crore as of September 2019.